Almost 100 inmates in B.C. prison diagnosed with COVID-19

The Correctional Service of Canada says 97 inmates at a prison in Mission, B.C., have tested positive for COVID-19.

It says it is closely monitoring the situation at Mission Institution and measures have been put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

The service says testing is being offered to inmates and staff, but regularly scheduled visits may be affected by the outbreak.

It says anyone entering the institution is screened, but decisions around visitors and programming are made using public health advice.

The correctional service says it has been vaccinating inmates since January 2021.

Mission Institution is a multi-level security facility in the Lower Mainland.