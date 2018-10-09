Alleged target of Richmond gunfire not co-operating, RCMP say

Gunfire damaged two vehicles in Richmond overnight in what police are describing as a targeted shooting attempt.

No one was injured, but the alleged intended target was located at the scene of the shooting in the 7000 block of Parry Street late Monday night. He is not co-operating with investigators, according to RCMP Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

"We are very, very concerned with this overt display of violence and the blatant disregard for public safety," Hwang said.

"We urge the community to remain vigilant and ask that you report any suspicious persons or vehicles to police immediately."

Multiple people called Richmond RCMP to report shots being fired shortly before midnight. Two vehicles parked at a home in the area were damaged.

Hwang said it's too early to say whether the gunfire is gang-related or connected to other recent violence in parts of the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.