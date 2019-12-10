Man wanted in bus groping arrested after allegedly doing it again on SkyTrain

Metro Vancouver Transit Police have arrested a man for allegedly groping a female SkyTrain passenger, only to discover the man was already wanted for a second alleged groping incident on public transit in June.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Transit Police said Grant Lionel Houle, 39, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 3, after grabbing the passenger's buttocks multiple times as the SkyTrain approached Broadway-Commerical station in Vancouver.

Police said it was morning rush hour and the car was crowded when the woman said she felt a hand grope her buttocks. When she looked at the man next to her, she saw his hand near the spot she had been touched.

Police said the woman asked another passenger to push the train's onboard alarm for her, disembarked at Broadway-Commercial and immediately spoke to an attendant who called police.

According to police, the suspect also got off the train at the same station and was apprehended on the pedestrian overpass.

After arresting Houle, police say they realized there was an outstanding warrant for sexual assault for a separate alleged incident on a bus in June.

Houle now faces two counts of sexual assault, and is scheduled to appear in Vancouver Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Late last month, Vancouver police, Transit Police and Barwatch launched a 'Hands Off!' anti-groping campaign.

"Our message is that groping is a sexual offence and that every report of groping will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated; offenders will be held accountable," said a Transit Police spokesperson in a written statement.