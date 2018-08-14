Police say 94 charges have been laid, many against suspected gang members, after police smashed a ring that supplied drugs in South Delta and Vancouver.

Officers were alerted in March of 2017 to the drug line that was operated out of Richmond and allowed purchasers to place orders by phone — a scheme know as a dial-a-dope operation.

in a news release, police said investigators first targeted street level drug purchases, during a 16-month probe, then gradually identified line managers and suppliers, most of whom, police said, are known Red Scorpion gang members and associates.

Evidence seized in raids last fall included a Red Scorpion ring, up to $100,000 in drugs such as fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, weapons including two semi-automatic rifles, $52,000 in cash, $30,000 in jewelry, four luxury vehicles and the master phone that controlled the dial-a-dope ring.

Police also seized a Red Scorpion medallion and ring as 'proceeds of crime' in September 2017. (Delta Police Department)

Police said four Red Scorpion members, Kyle Latimer, Khaadim Coddett, Jacob Pereira and Andeuele Pikeintio, all aged between 22 and 27, face a total of 66 charges, ranging from possession for the purpose of trafficking to firearms offences.

Thirty-three-year-old Billie Kim, who police say is a Red Scorpion associate, is charged with 14 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and firearms offences while James Souliere, 27, is charged with 10 counts of trafficking and 27-year-old Darryl Whitson faces four counts.

"These arrests and charges will have a significant impact on gangs operating in the Metro Vancouver area," said Delta police Chief Neil Dubord.

Four vehicles, including this 2012 BMW X5, were also seized. (Delta Police Department)

Read more from CBC British Columbia