Alleged bank robber caught in the act after 11 holdups, Vancouver police say

Vancouver police say they've caught a suspected bank robber in the act, and they believe he's responsible for 11 recent holdups.

Darwin McGrath, 50, was arrested Sunday by two plainclothes officers in front of a bank in downtown Vancouver. According to a police news release, the officers watched a man enter a bank at about 2 p.m., commit a robbery and leave with stolen money.

McGrath is now being held in custody, charged with one count of robbery, and more charges are expected.

"We are very proud of our two patrol officers who went beyond the call and brought an end to a series of dangerous robberies that were continuing at an alarming rate," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement.

"Although no physical injuries were reported in any of the robberies, these types of crimes can be emotionally distressing for anyone involved."

Investigators believe McGrath may have committed 11 bank robberies, including 10 in Vancouver and one in Surrey.

The investigation into those crimes is still underway.