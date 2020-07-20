Veteran B.C. police officer not expected to survive after attack while off duty

A police officer from Abbotsford, B.C., who was beaten while off duty in the Kootenays is not expected to survive his injuries, the Abbotsford Police Department said Monday.

Const. Allan Young, 55, was placed on life support at a hospital in the B.C. Interior after the attack in Nelson last week. A spokesperson for the department identified the officer and confirmed his medical status.

"[He is] a lovely, lovely man," said APD Sgt. Judy Bird. "The space that he will leave is significant and it's hard ... we have sorrow. It is deep and we are so sad."

Young was attacked after "intervening in a disturbance" in Nelson on Thursday.

Local police said Young approached another man downtown in the 600-block of Baker Street around midnight.

"It appears that one male was causing a disturbance in the roadway when the victim approached him and a physical altercation ensued," the Nelson Police Department said.

Nelson police are investigating the attack.

'He would light up the room'

Bird said Young was a 20-year police veteran who is leaving behind a family.

"He would light up the room. He had a very, very thick [Scottish] accent. If you could decipher the joke, it was usually very funny, but even if you couldn't understand what he said, the happiness and fun that he brought into a room was contagious," she said.

"I can't even imagine the turmoil and struggles that [his family is] having," she added. "The decisions that have had to have been made over the past few days are torturous for any family."

Chief Const. Mike Serr, the top officer with the Abbotsford police, said Young "treated everyone with kindness and respect."

"Everyone that met Allan would walk away happier. Allan was never too busy for his friends and family and there was nothing he wouldn't do to help," wrote Serr.

"Allan had a zest for life that was unparalleled, with a dedication and passion for policing and the Abbotsford Police Department."

Abbotsford police said they are supporting Young's family and thanked first responders and medical staff for their work.