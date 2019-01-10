Allan Schoenborn to appear before B.C. Review Board

Allan Schoenborn is set to go before the B.C. Review Board on Thursday to seek additional freedoms.

Schoenborn was convicted of killing his three children, aged five to 10, in a Merritt, B.C., trailer home in 2008. He was found not criminally responsible for the crime in 2010.

An earlier trial found Schoenborn was experiencing psychosis at the time of the killings and believed he was saving his children from sexual and physical abuse.

He is currently being held at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, B.C., and is allowed escorted visits into the community. In 2017, a B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled he did not meet the criteria for the high-risk accused designation.

It is unclear exactly which additional freedoms Schoenborn is requesting today.