New
All public swimming locations in Vancouver now safe to swim
All public swimming locations in Vancouver are now open and safe to swim, including Trout Lake in East Vancouver.
Several beaches were closed due to high levels of E. coli in the water
All public swimming locations in Vancouver are now open and safe to swim, according to the Vancouver Park Board.
That includes Trout Lake in East Vancouver.
Popular swimming spots including Kitsilano Beach, Jericho Beach, and English Bay were closed earlier in the summer due to unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria.
The only closure that remains is Snug Cove on Bowen Island.
E. coli is an organism associated with fecal contamination from humans and animals and can cause skin and ear infections.
Beaches are monitored through the swimming season and advisories are issued if levels exceed 200 E. coli bacteria per 100 millilitres of water.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.