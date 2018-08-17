All public swimming locations in Vancouver now safe to swim

All public swimming locations in Vancouver are now open and safe to swim, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

That includes Trout Lake in East Vancouver.

Popular swimming spots including Kitsilano Beach, Jericho Beach, and English Bay were closed earlier in the summer due to unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria.

The only closure that remains is Snug Cove on Bowen Island.

E. coli is an organism associated with fecal contamination from humans and animals and can cause skin and ear infections.

Beaches are monitored through the swimming season and advisories are issued if levels exceed 200 E. coli bacteria per 100 millilitres of water.