B.C. Speaker chairs all-party meeting on 'personnel' issues after staffer scandal

An all-party committee that oversees the financial management of the B.C. Legislature is set to meet Thursday, amid an ongoing mystery that saw the body's top two officials placed on administrative leave and under police investigation.

Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz and Clerk of the House Craig James were escorted from the building by security officials last month after the members of the legislature voted unanimously to place the two officials on administrative due to an ongoing investigation by the RCMP.

Clerk of the House Craig James, centre, is escorted out of the legislature after he and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz were placed on leave. Allan Mullen, special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas, is on the right. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Lenz and James have denied any wrongdoing and hired legal counsel, who have demanded the staffers be reinstated while the investigation continues.

The RCMP has not commented on the investigation, beyond stating the investigation involves "the activities of senior staff at the British Columbia Legislature.'' Two special prosecutors were appointed to the case on Oct. 1.

The posted agenda for Thursday's meeting of the eight-member Legislative Assembly Management Committee includes a behind-closed-doors report on an unnamed personnel issue. But among the agenda's items for public discussion is a report from acting legislature clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd and an opportunity to raise other business topics.

House Speaker Darryl Plecas is the chair of the committee, which also includes the house leaders for the New Democrats, Liberals and the Greens as members. Plecas met with NDP house leader Mike Farnworth, Liberal house leader Mary Polak and Green house leader Sonia Furstenau before the legislature voted to place Lenz and James on leave.

Gary Lenz, left, and Craig James said they don't know anything about the nature of the RCMP investigation that led to their suspensions when they addressed media on Nov. 26. (Ben Nelms/Canadian Press)

Plecas, who refused a request by the Opposition Liberals to hold an emergency meeting of the committee last week, has left much of the issue's public comments to his special advisers Alan Mullen and former B.C. attorney general Wally Oppal — the latter of whom was appointed after Lenz and James left.

Mullen — a former federal prison official who is a longtime personal friend of Plecas — and Oppal both describe the legislature matter as "criminal.''

On Wednesday, Plecas mentioned the committee meeting and the turmoil at the legislature during a Christmas function at the legislature hosted by his office.

"Do I look like somebody who's worried?" he told the gathering during his official welcome. "At the end of the day, it's all going to be good.''

Earlier Wednesday, Polak delivered a letter to the acting clerk's office asking that today's meeting include time to allow committee members to ask questions of the Speaker.

"We will not be asking questions on matters related to human resources, the RCMP or the special prosecutors,'' Polak's letter stated. "However, there are questions about this situation that should be asked and the public deserves their questions answered in a public forum.''