Horgan promises to form all-party committee to tackle toxic drug crisis in B.C.

B.C. Premier John Horgan committed on Wednesday to forming an all-party committee in the legislature to deal with B.C.'s toxic drug crisis, after nearly a year of opposition parties calling for the move.

Horgan's promise comes after a report by the B.C. Coroners Service showed that the overdose crisis was getting worse and called on the province to institute a safer supply of drugs.

More than 6,000 British Columbians have died due to toxic drugs since a public health emergency was declared in 2016, and nearly six people died every day last year from illicit drugs, according to the coroners service.

The premier said he hoped that forming the committee would lead to better collaboration between the ruling B.C. NDP and the opposition B.C. Liberals and B.C. Greens.

"All of us are shaken, all of us are rattled, when we see 6,000 people, 6,000 lives extinguished because of a toxic drug supply," he told the legislature at the end of question period on Wednesday.

"All of us feel the same sentiment here, all of us want to work together, we'll strike the committee … let's walk that walk, not just talk that talk."

Horgan's proclamation was met with loud cheers and applause by the entire house.

It means a standing committee will now be formed to study the overdose crisis, after "terms of reference" — information regarding its scope and power — are issued.

The committee can then issue recommendations and reports for the government.

Horgan also said it would take more than safe supply to address the crisis, and promised enforcement "so that we can eliminate the scourge of people in our society" who profit from selling illicit drugs.

Opposition leaders react

B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau said she was "pleased" that all-party work could now begin on the issue.

"This is an opportunity for genuine collaboration between all parties in order to separate British Columbians from the toxic illicit drug supply and ultimately stop preventable deaths," she said in a statement.

After nearly a year of advocacy together with MLA <a href="https://twitter.com/shirleybond?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShirleyBond</a>, I am relieved to see Premier <a href="https://twitter.com/jjhorgan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jjhorgan</a> put it on record that he will activate the Select Standing Committee on Health and put in place terms of reference. The real work can finally begin. 1/ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SafeSupply?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SafeSupply</a> —@SoniaFurstenau

Furstenau said she had sent a letter to the province more than a year ago requesting the committee, saying it should be based on consensus and would conduct its work in a confidential manner.

B.C. Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon thanked Horgan on Wednesday for promising to strike the committee.

I want to thank <a href="https://twitter.com/jjhorgan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jjhorgan</a> for answering Opposition calls to strike the all-party Committee on Health to work collaboratively on the tragic overdose crisis that is now taking the lives of 7 British Columbians every day. We’re ready to work across parties to get improved results. <a href="https://t.co/E26vOeoeln">https://t.co/E26vOeoeln</a> —@KevinFalcon

His predecessor, Shirley Bond, had been pushing the province to create it for several weeks.

No details have been released regarding the committee's composition or terms of reference.