All gyms and fitness studios ordered closed by Fraser Health chief to stop COVID-19 spread

Officials with the Fraser Health district have ordered all indoor gyms and fitness facilities to close immediately — including shared facilities in condo and apartment complexes — due to the potential they create for the spread of COVID-19.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie said the order applies to weight training, gymnastics and martial arts gyms, as well as yoga and dance studios.

Many fitness facilities around B.C,. including all community centres, have already shut down to comply with provincial orders issued by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry around physical distancing and enhanced cleaning requirements. However, some private facilities have remained open.

Lavoie said a handful of businesses were visited by Fraser Health officials directly and given orders to close.

"We found some were not able to enforce physical distancing and do enhanced cleaning ... and we assessed this to be an additional risk to our population," he said.

Facilities defying the order can face fines, said Lavoie.

In a news release Fraser Health said facilities subject to the order are encouraged to use virtual means such as online classes to connect with patrons.

The order expires on May 31, 2020, and is subject to revision, cancellation or extension.

Fraser Health is one of five regional health authorities in B.C. covering 1.8 million people in communities stretching from Burnaby to White Rock to Hope.

According to Lavoie, Interior Health and Island Health have issued similar orders closing fitness facilities.