All afternoon West Coast Express trains cancelled due to rail blockade

All West Coast Express trains travelling east from Vancouver's Waterfront Station to Mission have been cancelled this afternoon because of a blockade at the Canadian Pacific tracks on the Pitt River rail bridge.

Supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and their opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project erected the blockade Thursday afternoon.

"Our land defence action is part of the movement to #ShutCanadaDown in defence of Wet'suwet'en sovereignty, and also backs up, stands with, and celebrates the exercise of sovereignty and land defence at Tyendinega, Treaty 1, and Gitxsan territories," according to a news release from the Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism.

According to the group, the blockade is at the southeast end of the Port Coquitlam CP rail yard, near Lougheed Highway and the Mary Hill Bypass.

West Coast Express customers are advised to use SkyTrain and buses instead. Coast Mountain Bus Company says it is looking into options for additional bus service.