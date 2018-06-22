Skip to Main Content
B.C. teacher goes for 4th win on Jeopardy!

Ali Hasan says he became intrigued by the quiz show growing up in Bahrain, and once in Canada applied to be a contestant. So far he has won $67,801.

CBC News ·
Ali Hasan, who lives in New Westminster and teaches in Surrey, has so far won more than $67,000 on the U.S. game show Jeopardy! (Jeopardy!)

A teacher from New Westminster, B.C., says he has earned new respect from his students after three consecutive wins on the TV game show Jeopardy!

Ali Hasan first watched the long-running program when he was 12. He says it took him a while to figure out the format of the show, where the answers are the questions.

"And that's when I got hooked," he said.

Eight years after immigrating to Canada, he won a spot on the show. On Monday he appeared, won and pocketed $20,401.

'I have a pretty good memory'

Hasan says being able to recall odd factoids about American history and culture has been helpful.

"I have a pretty good memory," he said. "I remember factoids for some reason — things I heard once 20 years ago I remember really well."

Hasan also won Wednesday and Thursday, and on Friday will go for a fourth straight victory. So far he has won $67,801.

The father of two says being on the show is exciting but nerve wracking.

"Your heart is racing and you are sweating a little bit," he said.

One-man Canadian invasion

The show's host, Canadian Alex Trebek, has dubbed Hasan a one-man Canadian invasion.

Hasan, who teaches grades eight to 12 in Surrey, says his students have taken notice.

"I think they respect me finally," he said with a laugh. "They love it, they're excited, they think I'm a celebrity."

With files from Yvette Brend.
 

