B.C. teacher goes for 4th win on Jeopardy!

A teacher from New Westminster, B.C., says he has earned new respect from his students after three consecutive wins on the TV game show Jeopardy!

Ali Hasan first watched the long-running program when he was 12. He says it took him a while to figure out the format of the show, where the answers are the questions.

"And that's when I got hooked," he said.

Eight years after immigrating to Canada, he won a spot on the show. On Monday he appeared, won and pocketed $20,401.

'I have a pretty good memory'

Hasan says being able to recall odd factoids about American history and culture has been helpful.

"I have a pretty good memory," he said. "I remember factoids for some reason — things I heard once 20 years ago I remember really well."

Hasan also won Wednesday and Thursday, and on Friday will go for a fourth straight victory. So far he has won $67,801.

The father of two says being on the show is exciting but nerve wracking.

"Your heart is racing and you are sweating a little bit," he said.

One-man Canadian invasion

The show's host, Canadian Alex Trebek, has dubbed Hasan a one-man Canadian invasion.

Hasan, who teaches grades eight to 12 in Surrey, says his students have taken notice.

"I think they respect me finally," he said with a laugh. "They love it, they're excited, they think I'm a celebrity."

