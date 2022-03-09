Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting of 15-year-old

More than four years after a teenage bystander was killed by a stray bullet in Vancouver, a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the boy's death.

Vancouver police announced the charge against Kane Carter, 26, at a news conference Wednesday.

"While it has taken more than four years to arrive here, I was always confident this day would come," Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer told reporters.

"I hope this arrest will bring some sense of peace to the Wong family."

Carter was arrested Tuesday, Palmer said. He faces once count of second-degree murder.

The charge is a significant step forward for the years-long investigation into the death of Alfred Wong, 15, who died after a bullet flew into his parents' car on Jan. 13, 2018.

Wong and his parents were heading toward the intersection of West Broadway and Ontario Street, on their way home from a family dinner, when shots were fired at another target.

More to come.