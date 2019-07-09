Alcohol, speed to blame for fatal Coquitlam crash

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say impaired driving and speed caused a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a Tesla earlier this year.

The police investigation has determined the driver had more than three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system, and was travelling more than 150 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

An emailed statement from Coquitlam RCMP says the collision happened on the Lougheed Highway near Alderson Avenue just before 1 a.m. PT on March 18.

The lone occupant of the Tesla was killed when the car left the road and hit a traffic pole, causing it to burst into flames.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver.