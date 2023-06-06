Burnaby to allow alcohol consumption in select parks starting June 23

City of Burnaby councillors have voted for a pilot project that will allow residents to drink alcohol in four public parks starting on June 23, despite objections from a Fraser Health official.

Until this year, Burnaby had been a laggard as other municipalities across Metro Vancouver piloted programs to allow responsible alcohol consumption outside at public parks.

The programs began as a way to expand places where people could gather to safely socialize during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday evening, seven of eight Burnaby councillors voted to push forward a plan that would allow alcohol consumption in Confederation Park, Central Park, Keswick Park and Edmonds Park from June 23 to Oct. 30.

"Each of these locations provide access to amenities such as washrooms, waste disposals and picnic/seating areas and are near public transit or walkable to nearby residents," reads a staff report to councillors.

Councillors will take one final vote on June 19 to finish implementation of the plan and amend bylaws over enforcement of its rules.

Within these parks, alcohol consumption will be prohibited in or within 10 metres of playgrounds, skate bowls, parking lots or sport courts/fields.

And alcohol can only be consumed during the open hours of the park, which is from dawn until dusk.

Staff will now work to put signs in place at the parks to advise of the new program and its rules. Those who do not abide by the rules of the program can be fined between $160 and $200.

Health risks

The approval of the program in Burnaby comes despite objections from Dr. Lindsay Bowthorpe, medical health officer with Fraser Health.

On May 30, she sent a letter to Mayor Mike Hurley and councillors outlining concerns over the proposed program.

She said alcohol consumption in B.C. has risen over the past decade and cited new national guidelines from January that even moderate alcohol consumption comes with health risks such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, liver disease and injuries.

"Alcohol use in parks can further normalize alcohol use in social settings, encourage underage drinking and lend legitimacy to spaces used by young people for drinking," reads the letter.

"While social connection and community belonging are vital for health and wellbeing, it is important to recognize that alcohol may not support the social connection goals of everyone in the community."

Bowthorpe's letter also recommended the city limit the number of sites, hours of consumption and conduct ongoing analysis of the program.

The city will evaluate the program over the course of the summer, gathering feedback from residents and stakeholders, to provide a report and recommendations for council to consider for next year.