Alberta tourist dies after fall from 70 metre cliff in Vancouver's Stanley Park

A 26-year-old tourist from Alberta has fallen to his death while climbing a fence at a popular lookout point in Vancouver's Stanley Park late Sunday.

A statement from Vancouver police confirms the man had hopped a chest-high fence at Prospect Point at around 8:30 p.m. PT Sunday and plunged about 70 metres before hitting the ground.

"He [...] lost his footing on the cliffs above the seawall and tragically fell to his death," said Sgt. Aaron Roed.

The viewpoint overlooks the Lions Gate Bridge and is one of the highest points in the park.

Friends witness fall

Sgt. Roed said two friends witnessed the fall.

"The information we have right now is he's the one who climbed over the fence. They were there with him, but they don't have any correlation to why he fell."

A 26-year-old Alberta man is dead after falling onto Vancouver’s seawall from Prospect Point in Stanley Park in Vancouver, British Columbia on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A similar deadly accident occurred in 2014 when 22-year-old Abbotsford, B.C., resident David Huynh climbed over the fence in almost the same place.

Then UBC student David Huynh, 22, died after falling 70 metres from Prospect Point in Stanley Park while visiting with friends in 2014. (Facebook)

A police investigation is continuing into Sunday's fall and Roed says it may never be known why the man jumped the fence.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the death.