Assault charges stayed against Alberta Mountie accused in off-duty incident in Whistler

Charges laid against an Alberta RCMP officer related to an off-duty incident in Whistler early this year have been stayed.

Const. Vernon Hagen had been charged with assault causing bodily harm and obstruction of a peace officer.

But the B.C. Prosecution Service says a stay was entered last week after Hagen successfully completed an approved alternative measures program.

The program is to be used when it is not necessary or beneficial to prosecute a person accused of committing a crime.