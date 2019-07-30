Tourist tumbles to death at popular B.C. waterfall

An Alberta man has fallen to his death near a popular waterfall in B.C.'s Shuswap region.

The 53-year-old man is the second person to be killed in a fall in recent months at the Sicamous Creek Falls.

Police were called to the area just before noon on Monday after a hiker discovered the man's body on a trail at the base of a 30-metre cliff.

Shuswap Search and Rescue was called in to help retrieve the body. Search manager John Schut said a technical team had to use ropes to pull the body from a steep canyon.

In May, a 27-year-old man died in a fall near the same location.

"The terrain is very, very steep beside the trail but somewhat deceptive. You can walk there, but if you stumble and fall, you will go over a vertical fall," Schut told CBC News.

The latest victim is from the Edmonton area and was vacationing with his family when he died. His name has not been released.