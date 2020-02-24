RCMP looking for 2 suspects after photocopied plates discovered on crashed vehicle

Coquitlam RCMP are still looking for a pair of suspects who were allegedly using a paper photocopy of an Alberta licence plate on a vehicle they crashed last month.

It was "one of the worst licence plate forgeries [officers] had ever seen," according to a police statement Monday.

On Jan. 8, shortly after 8:00 p.m., police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision at Mary Hill Bypass near Shaughnessy Street in Port Coquitlam, according to the statement.

The statement said the couple likely lost control of their car because a wheel had come loose and fallen off.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said, by the time police arrived, both suspects had taken off.

"As we approach to investigate, the people in the car made themselves scarce. That's when we found the actual paper plate attached to the back of the car."

Not reported stolen

The colour photocopy of an official metal plate was concealed behind a plastic cover, police said. Licence plate covers are illegal in B.C., and punishable by a fine of up to $230, because "they are often used to obscure what's underneath," said McLaughlin.

RCMP say the car hadn't been reported stolen, but officers spoke to the previous owner who had no knowledge of, or involvement in the incident. RCMP would now like to speak to the couple and are asking the public for help.

"It's quite unlikely at this point that they're going to come forward," McLaughlin said. "I think it's pretty clear that they knew they were doing something wrong."

Anyone with information about the couple or the crash is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP detachment.