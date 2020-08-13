Albanian man extradited to Canada in connection with deadly 2014 crash in Richmond, B.C.

Richmond RCMP have announced the successful extradition of an Albanian man who left Canada in 2014 shortly after being involved in a crash that claimed the life of a 36-year-old cyclist.

In a statement, RCMP wrote that on the afternoon of July 30, 2014, 33-year-old Erjon Kashari was driving a red Pontiac Aztek northbound, approaching the intersection of Russ Baker Way and Gilbert Road.

The statement said the vehicle was "approaching a red light at the intersection, when it suddenly veered right, drove over a concrete island at the intersection and struck a cyclist, before coming to rest in the grass off-road."

The crash killed cyclist Christy Mahy of Richmond, who died in hospital.

Kashari was in Canada on a work permit at the time but left shortly afterwards. RCMP said charges were laid and a warrant was issued for his arrest in June 2018.

In July 2019, Kashari was taken into custody by Albanian police and held for extradition. The Richmond RCMP's General Investigation Section then began the process to bring Kashari back to Canada to stand trial.

On Aug. 11, 2020, Richmond investigators travelled to Albania where Kashari was transferred to their custody and escorted back to Canada. He remains in custody facing one count of criminal negligence causing death.

Police say Interpol, Albanian authorities, the Department of Justice, the International Assistance Group, the Canada Border Services Agency, and RCMP liaison officers in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Albania all assiste with the successful extradition.

