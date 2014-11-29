Alaska cancels Prince Rupert ferry service

Starting Oct. 1, residents in Prince Rupert, B.C., will no longer have access to Alaska by ferry, after the state decided to end the service.

The decision comes after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) put in place a requirement to have Canadian law enforcement at the Prince Rupert terminal to protect American personnel doing passport and contraband checks.

U.S. officials say Canada was not able to meet that requirement.

"This is not a budget issue, this is a staffing issue," said Meadow Bailey with the Alaska Department of Transportation.

To comply with the new requirements, a Canadian officer would be needed once a week during the winter months and twice a week during the summer.

"The Royal Canadian Mounted Police really did not have staffing that they were able to divert from what their normal duty is in the City of Prince Rupert to be able to dedicate entirely to the ferry," said Bailey.

7,000 passengers per year

U.S. transportation officials have received multiple emails and calls from people who are upset with the news, Bailey added.

The route sees about 7,000 passengers and 4,500 vehicles every year.

Service could be restored in the future, Bailey added, but only if the CBP requirement changes or if RCMP officers become available.

CBC News has contacted the Mayor of Prince Rupert and the RCMP for comment.