Pilot, passenger die in small plane crash in Alaska
British Columbia

Pilot, passenger die in small plane crash in Alaska

It's the second fatal float plane incident in a week near Ketchikan, Alaska. Last week, two planes collided mid-air near the town killing six, including a Canadian woman.

Accident comes a week after a Taquan Air plane collided with another float plane in Ketchikan

CBC News ·
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board officials stand near the site of some of the wreckage of one plane involved in a mid-air collision near Ketchikan, Alaska last week. On Monday, May 20, authorities said another fatal incident with a float plane occurred near Ketchikan. (Peter Knudson/NTSB via The Associated Press)

Authorities say a pilot and a single passenger have died after a small plane crashed Monday near Ketchikan, Alaska.

Ketchikan Gateway Borough spokeswoman Deanna Thomas says in a release that the Taquan Air operated Beaver float plane crashed in Metlakatla Harbor around 4 p.m. No one besides the deceased was on board the aircraft.

Thomas says the names of the deceased won't be released until their families have been notified.

She says the circumstances of the crash are not being released at this time.

Good Samaritans are towing the Beaver to the beach until it can be secured.

The accident comes a week after a Taquan Air Beaver float plane collided with another float plane in Ketchikan, which is about 23 kilometres from Metlakatla Harbor, leaving six people dead.

Alaska State Troopers named Canadian Elsa Wilk, a 37-year-old from B.C., as one of the victims in that incident.

With files from CBC News

