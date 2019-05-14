6 dead or missing after midair float plane collision in Alaska

Several people are dead or missing after two float planes collided in midair Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Princess Cruises.

In a statement, Princess Cruises said five people had died and one person was missing but CBC News has received conflicting numbers from various agencies. The U.S. Coast Guard and Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad say three are dead and another three are missing.

"We don't really have any expectations of survivors at this point," Jerry Kiffer, an incident commander with the rescue squad said.

Boats and helicopters are searching the area, according to coast guard Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios, who said both aircraft had been located.

The passengers of both planes were on an expedition to shore from the cruise ship Royal Princess, according to the cruise line.

The planes collided under unknown circumstances, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said in an email to The Associated Press. The collision occurred at approximately 1 p.m. local time.

Ten people, plus one pilot, were on a de Havilland Otter DHC-3 operated by Taquan Air. Both the cruise company and he rescuers say ten of the people on the Taquan Air flight were taken to a Ketchikan hospital, one is still missing.

We are about to depart Ketchikan, AK and as we start to learn of the plane crash, our captain just made this announcement. I am on a different Princess cruise that was also docked here today. We are safe, but this is horrible news. <a href="https://t.co/f4SqJtbbnQ">pic.twitter.com/f4SqJtbbnQ</a> —@KatteyOrtizTV

One patient was listed in critical condition, and the others were in fair or good condition, according to Mischa Chernick, a spokeswoman for PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center.

Five people were aboard the other plane, a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver. Princess Cruises said all five on board that plane, including the pilot, were killed. However, the reports from rescuers and local officials offered a different number, saying three died and two were missing from the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver.

Ketchikan is approximately 770 kilometres north of Vancouver. (CBC)

Ship not leaving

"We are deeply saddened to report this news and our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives and the families of those impacted by today's accident," the company said in a statement. "Princess Cruises is extending its full support to traveling companions of the guests involved."

The Taquan Air flight was sold through Princess Cruises, the company said. The other flight was an independent tour.

Ketchikan is approximately 140 kilometres northwest of Prince Rupert, B.C., part of a larger borough that numbers some 13,000 people.

The Royal Princess cruise ship, seen here at a port call in Prince Edward Island in 2018. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The local tourism authority says over one million passengers passed through the town in 2018.

Royal Princess, according to the cruise line, is on a seven-day journey from Vancouver that was scheduled to arrive in Anchorage on May 18.

Cindy Cicchetti, a Royal Princess passenger, said the ship captain announced that two planes were in an accident Monday. She said the ship is not leaving as scheduled and there weren't any details as to how the accident will affect the rest of the trip.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

It's not known if any Canadians were involved in the crash. Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to an email from CBC News.

Weather conditions in the area on Monday included high overcast skies with 14 kilometres per hour southeast winds.

Kiffer said search and rescue crews planned to work until darkness and then pick the search back up Tuesday morning.