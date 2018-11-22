Opposition raises concerns about internal investigation at B.C. Legislature

B.C.'s house speaker tried to appoint his friend and special adviser to replace a top senior official in the legislature — after kickstarting the internal investigation that led to the official's "shocking" suspension in the first place, Opposition leaders said Thursday.

Opposition House Leader Mary Polak read a sworn statement out loud to reporters Thursday morning, revealing House Speaker Darryl Plecas made the request during a meeting with house leaders on Monday — a day before the suspension was handed down.

She said Plecas asked to have Alan Mullen replace Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz during the meeting and that he was rejected almost instantly.

"He expressed the wish and he was immediately cut off and told, 'No,'" Polak said.

"It's not appropriate."

Lenz, as well as Clerk of the House Craig James, was put on indefinite leave pending an criminal investigation on Tuesday.

Polak said she and B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson have begun to question Mullen's qualifications to be the one investigating — and speaking to — such matters in the House.

Escorted from the legislature

Police escorted Lenz and James out of the legislature after the house voted unanimously in favour of a motion to suspend them on Tuesday — a situation Premier John Horgan called "shocking."

Officials have been tight lipped about the nature of the investigation surrounding the pair in days since, but a clearer timeline as to what led to their suspensions began to emerge Wednesday.

In a news conference, Mullen said Plecas raised his concerns about Lenz and James and asked him to investigate in January.

"I was brought in for a number of different reasons ... There were just regular concerns about a lot of different things, including this," Mullen said.

Mullen said he gathered information and passed his findings along to RCMP and Victoria police in August. Mounties contacted the B.C. Prosecution Service the following month, the latter said in a statement.

Public 'entitled to know the truth'

On Thursday, Polak said she didn't know Mullen had been investigating James and Lenz for seven months before the house voted on their suspensions.

She said she barely knew who Mullen was before Tuesday.

"I had bumped into him in the hallway once or twice," she said. "I really did not know much of anything about him or his role."

Wilkinson said he and Polak revealed their information Thursday to ensure the public has the full information about the "concerning" situation.

"The question arises about Alan Mullen's qualifications regarding the handling of this matter," he said, standing alongside Polak. "The public is entitled to know the truth of the events of this week."

Asked if he still has faith in Plecas as speaker, Wilkinson said there might be some thinking to do.

"Well, given the factual disclosures of this week, I think there'll be some consideration of next steps and there'll be, I expect, a gathering of house leaders to consider next steps," he said.

Speaking to media shortly after Wilkinson and Polak, NDP House Leader Mike Farnworth said he had also rejected Plecas's wish for Mullen's appointment.

Two special prosecutors have been assigned to the Lenz and James case "to provide legal assistance and advice" to Mounties due to the possible "size and scope" of the investigation.

The clerk of the house gives non-partisan advice to the speaker and can be consulted on procedural matters, as well as maintaining a record of all the legislature's proceedings.

The sergeant-at-arms is responsible for maintaining order in the legislative chamber and other areas involved in the business of the house.

Darryl Plecas is set to address the media at 2 p.m. PT on Thursday.