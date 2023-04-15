Former AIDS Vancouver director and city councillor dies at 78

Alan Herbert, an activist and politician who made his mark as an early board member of AIDS Vancouver, a chairperson for the Vancouver Pride Society and as a Vancouver city councillor, is being mourned after his passing at the age of 78.

According to a social media post by his son, Jason, Herbert died peacefully on the night of April 11. He had lived for years with HIV, and also battled Parkinson's disease.

A funeral service was held for Herbert on April 14 in New Westminster, B.C.

Speaking with host Gloria Macarenko on CBC's On The Coast, friend and former colleague Gordon Price said Herbert was "always involved passionately," no matter the role he tackled.

"He would make his contributions in a way that really energized organizations — sometimes too much," said Price, who helped found AIDS Vancouver in 1983 and also served on Vancouver city council alongside Herbert from 1996 to 1999.

"Not just Alan, but in these times when there's a lot of social torment … passions can overrule the ability to come to consensus, and when you're dealing with an organization like the Pride Society, AIDS Vancouver — really any of the groups that he got involved with — things can easily turn emotionally and [become] destructive. So in a way, one of his roles was to try and keep that steady and make tough decisions and move forward, and for that [he made] a real contribution."

Herbert helped AIDS Vancouver get initial funding from City

Herbert was an AIDS Vancouver board member from 1983 to 1987 and was the first elected board chair of the Vancouver Pride Society in 1994.

In his capacity with AIDS Vancouver, Herbert was instrumental in securing the first-ever batch of funding for the organization — $50,000 from the City of Vancouver in 1987 when Gordon Campbell was mayor.

In a YouTube video posted by AIDS Vancouver in 2013, Herbert recalls his initial dealings with Campbell and how they led to that financial show of support.

"It took about two months more and it came to council," Herbert says in the video.

"I remember Gordon Campbell standing up and saying, 'We all understand the protocol. However, when I look around this room at the 11 of us who are seated here, I could bet there isn't one of us in this room who's going to vote against this application for funding, so why delay them?'"

In the video, Herbert goes on to say, "They didn't want to delay us. We were surprised."

Davie Village part of Herbert's legacy

In his advocacy work, Herbert helped develop Davie Village, now known internationally as an LGBTQ2S+-friendly neighborhood in Vancouver's West End.

While on Vancouver city council in the mid to late 1990s, Herbert was also a key figure in obtaining a liquor license for the Fountainhead Pub, a prominent gay bar in Davie Village. Price said the issue was a controversial one and was part of the reason Herbert was a one-term councillor.

"But in that time, he was really playing a role in the city that he loved," Price said.

Price said Herbert's legacy will centre around Davie Village and his efforts to be a voice for people who needed one.

'A tireless and dedicated advocate'

Herbert is also being remembered online for his contributions, including by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

"Alan was a tireless and dedicated advocate for the LGBTQ2S+ community. He had a significant impact on many across our City and he will be dearly missed," Sim tweeted.

On Twitter, Vancouver city councillor Mike Klassen wrote: "Saddened to learn about the passing of former Vancouver city councillor Alan Herbert. He was a terrifically kind and outspoken advocate for queer seniors who loved our city."

In honour of Herbert, the flag on top of Vancouver city hall was flown at half mast from April 13 until sunset on April 14.