New solo album shows PRiSM's Al Harlow is more than just a Spaceship Superstar

Rock band PRiSM has prided itself on being in it for the long haul, having made music for more than 40 years.

Its most enduring hit, 1977's Spaceship Superstar, is a Star Wars-influenced song used as the wake-up song for the crew aboard the final mission of the Space Shuttle Discovery.

Guitarist Al Harlow — who joined PRiSM the year following the song's release — says he continues to be surprised by its enduring success along with the band's other hits.

"It's odd to think that you've gone into the history books," he said. "Sometimes when I'm shopping at a supermarket late at night, I'll hear one of our songs coming from the music system and I'll say, 'Gee, that sounds familiar. Oh, that's me.' "

Harlow is not one to rest on the band's laurels. He continues to make music and his new solo album, Al Harlow: NOW , was released Monday. So what is the source of his longevity?

"I call it the too-dumb-to-quit ethos," he joked. "If you stick to that, you'll just keep on doing it."

PRiSM has proven a launching pad for other successful musical careers.

PRiSM, pictured in 1977, released their first album the same year. From left to right: Ron Tabak (vocals), Tom Lavin (bass), Lindsay Mitchell (guitar), Rocket Norton (drums). Harlow joined in 1978 to replace Lavin. (Joe Vitale 5/Wikimedia Commons)

Drummer Jim Vallance, who wrote Spaceship Superstar, formed a successful songwriting partnership with Bryan Adams. He also penned songs for acts like Aerosmith, Heart, and Roger Daltrey.

Bruce Fairbairn produced the band's early work and went on to produce hit albums for the likes of AC/DC, Bon Jovi and Aerosmith.

Harlow wrote or co-wrote eight of 10 tracks on his new album. The album's final track, Way of the World, was co-written by Adams and Vallance, whom he describes as "a prince of a man."

Harlow had been performing with PRiSM until the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last spring and summer, the band performed a few outdoor dates before COVID-19 restrictions returned. He's hoping to get back on the road soon.

Harlow said he's seen the crowds at his shows evolve over the years. When he meets with fans, he sees that fandom has passed on from one generation to the next.

"I began to hear, 'You know, my older brother and sister put me on to your records," he said. "Then it became 'My mom and dad were big fans of you.' So I'm waiting for, 'My grandma and my grandpa told me all about you.'"

PRiSM's Al Harlow, second from left, released a new solo album on Monday. (Prism)

In an era where countless musical styles and genres are available on streaming services, Harlow's approach on the new album was to play to his strengths and make what he calls "straight-ahead rock album."

"I say anything goes, so let's just do what we do, and do what we do best," he said.

More information about Al Harlow: NOW can be found at Harlow's website.