Rain helps clear some of the stubborn smoke over B.C., but relief is likely days away

A healthy dose of rain in some areas of B.C. on Monday night helped clear out some of the wildfire smoke hanging over the province, but the air quality has returned to the dangerous levels seen since last week.

Air quality remains rated at the "very high" risk level of 10+ from Vancouver Island through the Lower Mainland and Okanagan regions to the Kootenays, according to Environment Canada. Only the northern third of the province has escaped air quality advisories in recent days.

The rain on Monday helped improve visibility in some areas — some communities might catch a glimpse of unobstructed sunlight Tuesday for the first time time in days — but the reprieve won't last long, meteorologists say.

Relief from the heavy, acrid air flowing from catastrophic wildfires in Washington state and Oregon likely won't arrive in full until at least the end of the week, according to forecasters.

Environment Canada extended its air quality advisories for the majority of the province again on Tuesday.

"The forecast indicates slight improvement in air quality today but ground-level smoke will remain, and possibly until later this week," the notice read.

Some measurements this week have ranked air quality in parts of B.C. among the worst in the world.

The B.C. Teachers' Federation and Greater Victoria Teachers Association have both called for schools to be shut down in the province because it is not safe for children to play outside in the smoke, nor is it ideal to have them cooped up in the classroom while they are supposed to be practising physical distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.