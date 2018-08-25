Air freshens in Metro Vancouver, but other B.C. regions stuck under smoky skies

Environment Canada has lifted its air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley after nearly a week of stagnant, smoke-filled air, but its forecast wasn't as positive for people closer to the wildfires burning in the Interior region.

Air quality advisories remained for most of the province due to high levels of ultra-fine grit tossed up by the fires.

The eastern Fraser Valley is also still under an advisory due to a fire north of Agassiz.

The health index rating in Castlegar, Cranbrook, Williams Lake and much of the Okanagan is still a "very high" risk of 10 or higher.

Cooler temperatures and fresh Pacific air blowing toward the coast are credited for the reprieve in Metro Vancouver and elsewhere, but forecasters said winds over the Interior will pin the smoke there.

Communities downwind of wildfires will stay shrouded for the foreseeable future.

Cooler weekend weather

Wildfire officials hoped cooler temperatures and low winds would mean moderate activity on the fire over the weekend, but Friday still saw an active fire situation.

Winds complicated the battle against many fires, including those southwest of Burns Lake and along the south shore of Francois Lake.

Fire breaks snake along a mountain where a prescribed burn was conducted to help prevent the Shovel Lake fire from reaching the Nadleh Whut'en First Nation in Fort Fraser, B.C. on Thursday. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

A lightning-caused fire is also threatening a popular backcountry lodge along the southern border.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued an evacuation order Friday for Cathedral Provincial Park and Cathedral Lakes Lodge, east of Manning Park, along B.C.'s southern border.

Erick Thompson, information officer with the regional district's emergency operations centre, said 44 people, including campers and staff, were required to leave.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said seven new fires were sparked Thursday. As of Friday, there were more than 555 fires were burning across the province.

Sixty of those blazes were considered fires of note, meaning they either posed a threat to people and property or were highly visible. Most were in the southeast part of B.C.

Officials said no new homes have been lost since the blaze destroyed three in Lower Post near the Yukon boundary and a trace amount of rain had fallen.

