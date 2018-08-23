Skip to Main Content
Cool ocean air clearing the South Coast haze today

Showery weather is in the forecast for the afternoon and through the weekend.

Forecast shows a chance of scattered showers by Thursday afternoon or Friday morning

Downtown Vancouver as seen from the Lions Gate Bridge on Monday. Air quality in the city has improved since then, with the health rating dropping from "very high" to "moderate" Thursday morning. (Drew Kerekes/CBC)

After days of smoke, the air on the South Coast is beginning to clear up.

Air quality is improving in Metro Vancouver as well as the Fraser Valley as cool, fresh ocean air blows onshore.

As of 10:30 a.m. PT, Vancouver's air quality health rating has dropped from a "very high" health risk rating of 10 or higher down to a moderate to low risk.

Communities on the coast will see an improvement in air quality as the breeze continues Thursday afternoon, according to Environment Canada, with a chance of scattered showers over the weekend.

Dense smoke from forest fires in B.C. and the western U.S. have prompted air quality alerts across the province for days. Soaring levels of tiny particles contained in the smoke can lead to inflammation in the lungs, particuarly for children and the elderly.

Thursday's weather marked the first sign of improvement in Metro Vancouver since Environment Canada's advisories were issued last week.

Interior to clear eventually

The ocean air, however, won't do much for the abysmal air quality in the Okanagan right away.

The air quality in the southern Interior might actually deteriorate before things get better, according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron. 

A northwesterly wind is expected to blow much of the smoke out of the central and northern Interior in the coming days.

Unfortunately for those living in the Cariboo region, that same wind will blow smoke from the fires west of Prince George into their area.

As of 10:30 a.m. PT, air quality ratings are still at a "very high" health risk of 10 or higher in the following areas:

  • Kamloops
  • Okanagan
  • Prince George
  • Quesnel
  • Whistler
  • Williams Lake

