Air quality advisory issued for eastern Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

An air quality advisory has been issued for eastern Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to pollution.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Metro Vancouver is cautioning the public about hot, sunny weather that is causing increased levels of ground-level ozone.

Ground-level ozone is produced when pollutants produced by burning fuels — such as gasoline and oil — react in sunlight and stagnant air.

High levels are expected to continue until Friday, the advisory states.

The advisory says strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided during the mid-afternoon to early evening — when the highest ozone levels are generally observed — especially if it becomes difficult to breathe.

People who are socially marginalized and living with underlying cardiac and respiratory conditions, in addition to those with COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, children, older adults and outdoor workers, such as those in construction and agriculture, could be at increased risk of exposure.

The advisory reminds people to stay cool and hydrated by seeking relief at indoor shelters with air conditioning.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing should safely seek prompt medical attention.