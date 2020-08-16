Air quality advisory issued for parts of Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley

The hot, sunny weather has resulted in an air quality advisory from Metro Vancouver for eastern parts of the region and the Fraser Valley.

High concentrations of ground-level ozone are expected to persist until at least Monday or longer if hot, sunny weather continues, Metro Vancouver said in a statement.

Ground-level ozone is formed when pollutants emitted from burning fuel mix with volatile organic compounds and react in the air in the presence of sunlight.

The highest levels of ground-level ozone are generally observed between mid-afternoon and early evening on summer days.

The advisory comes at the same time as a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley about a brief hot spell for these areas.

Environment Canada says a ridge of high pressure has been building over southern B.C. this weekend with temperatures peaking today and then gradually declining as the week progresses.

Abbotsford in the Fraser Valley hit 33 C on Sunday.

Metro Vancouver is asking people in the eastern area of the region and in the Fraser Valley to avoid strenuous outdoor activities from mid-afternoon to early evening.

It says people with underlying conditions such as lung or heart disease are more at risk from poorer air quality.

