Metro Vancouver issues air quality advisory for eastern Fraser Valley

Hazy conditions are expected to persist in the Lower Mainland until weather patterns change, and in eastern parts of the Fraser Valley, conditions are now bad enough to warrant an air quality advisory from the Metro Vancouver regional district.

According to Metro Vancouver, high concentrations of fine particulate matter are largely blamed on wildfires burning near Chilliwack Lake, near Hope, and across the border in Washington State.

The areas most seriously affected by the wildfire smoke include Agassiz, Chilliwack and Hope.

The regional district also said on Tuesday that a wildfire burning in Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam may be contributing to the hazy conditions, though it's no longer considered out of control.

"Stagnant weather conditions are forecast to persist for the next few days and it is expected that air quality may not change until there is a more significant change in the weather," said Metro Vancouver in its air quality advisory statement, adding that low winds and high humidity are factors.

The regional district advised that people postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity while fine particulate matter concentrations are high, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable.

People with conditions such as lung or heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and diabetes are especially at risk, along with pregnant women and infants.