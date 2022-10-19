Air quality advisories continue for Lower Mainland as wildfire smoke blankets region

Smoky air continues to blanket Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as wildfires burn in British Columbia and Washington State.

It's leading officials to urge caution for residents.

Environment Canada reports a number of B.C. communities have concerning levels of air pollution.

It rates the Central and Eastern Fraser Valley, along with southwest and southeast Metro Vancouver, as "10+" on its 1-10 Air Quality Health Index, meaning "very high risk."

"Avoid strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion," the weather service advises at such a rating.

"Reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation."

Smoke and haze from wildfires lingers above trees in Chilliwack on Tuesday. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Metro Vancouver continued its air quality advisory originally issued Friday because of high concentrations of fine particulate matter.

"Due to stagnant weather conditions, smoke is expected to remain until late Thursday and into Friday when a change in weather is anticipated to bring significant improvements in air quality," the regional district said in a statement.

The City of Richmond is encouraging the use of its public libraries as places to seek refuge from smoky outdoor air.

Both the B.C. and Washington governments acknowledge a link between climate change and more intense and longer wildfire seasons.