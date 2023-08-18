New study links air pollution to cases of inflammatory bowel disease in B.C. children

A new study from B.C. Children's Hospital (BCCH) is associating air pollution and agricultural pesticides with pediatric inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in children in the province.

The study looked at data from BCCH patients from 2001 to 2016 to determine geographical hot spots for PIBD, which was then used to determine what genetic and environmental factors might increase the risk of developing the disorder.

IBD is a group of chronic disorders — including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis —that causes inflammation in the small or large intestine.

Common signs and symptoms of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis include diarrhea, fatigue, abdominal pain, cramping, blood in the stool, reduced appetite, and unintended weight loss.

"Canada [has] some of the highest rates documented of pediatric IBD in the world ... There's something about environments within Canada that [is] triggering the onset of [this] disease," said Mielle Michaux, a medical geographer and a researcher with the study.

Michaux and other researchers say this study is the first step to understanding the effect of IBD on British Columbians, but more work is needed in the future.

"Understanding this [disease] allows us to provide the best possible care and to help families understand why they or a family member gets the disease," said Dr. Kevan Jacobson, a pediatric gastroenterologist and another researcher involved in the study.

Jacobson says pediatric IBD has been on the rise since 2018. Last year, B.C. Children's diagnosed 160 kids — the highest number of diagnoses ever in a year, according to Jacobson.

A 2023 impact report by Crohn's and Colitis Canada stated that 0.8 per cent of Canadians have IBD, which is expected to increase to 1.1 per cent of the population or 470,000 people by 2035.

IBD risk factors

Michaux says the Southern Okanagan and several regions in the Lower Mainland, including Maple Ridge, Delta and Surrey, are pediatric IBD hot spots, while the East Kootenay area and Telegraph Creek in Northwestern B.C. are cold spots with low IBD rates.

"In other provinces, we've associated higher denser urban areas with higher rates of IBD … In B.C., that's not really the case," said Michaux, adding higher rates were in suburban areas.

"That was sort of a surprise to us … and may suggest that … different environmental factors are triggering IBD."

Further analysis, says Michaux, determined fine particulate matter — a pollutant emitted from anything burning — and petroleum pesticides used in orchards and grape production were more likely to increase the risk for IBD.

"We are the first study that we know of to identify pesticide exposure as associated with increased IBD," she said, adding agricultural exposure in suburban areas of B.C. might be leading to the increase.

"But again, it's just speculation at this point. We definitely need follow-up studies to really confirm the associations that we're seeing."

Jacobson says the study also determined the South Asian population is at higher risk of developing IBD, while Indigenous populations have a lower risk.

"[Previous studies] also noticed [the South Asian population] had a very, very low family incidence."

"[Meaning] first generation immigrants wouldn't get IBD, but … the kids who were born in B.C. would be developing IBD. That again reinforces the importance of the environmental factors," he said.

More funding required

University of British Columbia, professor Kelly McNagny, says genetics plays a large role in determining whether patients will develop IBD.

He explains the genetic factor may be dormant in families but suddenly "switched on" after exposure to certain environments.

"There's a genetic component, but then also when you move into a new environment that might enhance your susceptibility further, and you might be getting a double whammy," said McNagny.

"Perhaps [patients] are living in environments where they get exposed to more pollutants … so that's something we need to look more carefully at in [further] studies."

McNagny says while research is underway for treatment and risks for IBD, a lot more funding is required for all types of health research in Canada.

"During COVID, almost every other industrialized country started spending more on research … [but] Canada stayed flat and hasn't increased … in over 10 years," said McNagny, adding the research community has a letter-writing campaign to ask the federal government and the prime minister to increase the budget for health-care research.

"It's not that [Canada lacks] talent, we lack the resources … We save lives when we invest in this type of science."