Air Canada summoned to Ottawa after multiple incidents involving passengers with wheelchairs

Canada's minister of transport has summoned representatives from Air Canada to Ottawa, following three high-profile events involving passengers with disabilities.

A statement from Pablo Rodriguez said representatives from the airline will be meeting with him and the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, saying he was "horrified' to learn of yet another incident on Thursday.

"They must present a plan to address this. Canadians expect Air Canada to do better," he said in the statement.

The call from Rodriguez comes a day after the airline said it violated Canadian disability regulations in the case of 50-year-old Rodney Hodgins.

Hodgins, who has cerebral palsy, was forced to drag himself off an Air Canada flight in Las Vegas when he was told no wheelchair assistance was available. The incident garnered international attention and triggered an investigation by the Canadian Transportation Agency.

The story also prompted Ryan Lachance, a B.C.-based comedian with spastic quad cerebral palsy, to come forward with his experience on the airline. In early May, Lachance was dropped and injured by Air Canada staff while attempting to disembark a flight in Vancouver, after crew declined to use the eagle lift he depends on to leave his seat.

Video of the incident captured by his care assistant shows Lachance on the ground and crashing into airline seats as crew members try to lift him.

The move also comes after Stephanie Cadieux, Canada's chief accessibility officer, said her wheelchair was lost by Air Canada on a recent flight.

In a statement, Air Canada said was conducting internal reviews in all three cases.

"In each case, we reached out to these customers to apologize, listen to their concerns, and offer compensation. More important to each of them though was that we commit to improve our services so that others do not have similar experiences," the statement read in part.

The statement said in June the airline finalized a three-year plan to increase accessibility for both customers and employees, and said it "fully supports the federal government's Accessible Canada Act and its aim to realize a barrier-free Canada by 2040."