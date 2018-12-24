Air Canada flight to Maui returns to YVR with mechanical problems
Flight AC535 landed back in Vancouver with hydraulic issues at approximately 2:30 p.m. PT
One hundred and sixty-seven passengers headed to Hawaii from Vancouver on an Air Canada flight have experienced a hitch in their holiday plans.
Flight AC535 left for Maui from Vancouver International Airport at 8:44 a.m. PT, and according to the Vancouver Airport Authority, touched back down on the YVR tarmac at approximately 2:30 p.m. PT.
Air Canada said in a statement the Boeing 737 returned for maintenance reasons related to hydraulic issues.
According to Air Canada, the airline will arrange the transfer of passengers to another aircraft.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HFNet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HFNet</a> 11282khz <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AIRCANADA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AIRCANADA</a> ACA535 CFSCY B737-MAX8 - departed Vancouver to KAHULUI - requesting <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/divert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#divert</a> back to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> due to hydraulic problems. 1935z <a href="https://t.co/aA0i54ayF7">pic.twitter.com/aA0i54ayF7</a>—@5472_nde