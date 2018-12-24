Air Canada flight to Maui sent back to YVR with mechanical problems

One hundred and sixty-seven passengers headed to Hawaii from Vancouver on an Air Canada flight have had their holiday plans put on hold.

Flight AC535 left for Maui from Vancouver International Airport at 8:44 a.m. PT, and according to the Vancouver Airport Authority, will be touching back down on the YVR tarmac at approximately 2:30 p.m. PT.

Air Canada said in a statement the Boeing 737 is returning for maintenance reasons related to hydraulic issues.

According to Air Canada, the airline will arrange the transfer of passengers to another aircraft.