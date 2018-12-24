Skip to Main Content
Air Canada flight to Maui returns to YVR with mechanical problems

One hundred and sixty-seven passengers headed to Hawaii from Vancouver on an Air Canada flight have had their holiday plans put on hold.

Flight AC535 landed back in Vancouver with hydraulic issues at approximately 2:30 p.m. PT

A flight expected to arrive in Hawaii from Vancouver was re-routed back to YVR for maintenance reasons on Monday. (Mike Hillman/CBC News)

Flight AC535 left for Maui from Vancouver International Airport at 8:44 a.m. PT, and according to the Vancouver Airport Authority, touched back down on the YVR tarmac at approximately 2:30 p.m. PT.

Air Canada said in a statement the Boeing 737 is returning for maintenance reasons related to hydraulic issues.

According to Air Canada, the airline will arrange the transfer of passengers to another aircraft.

