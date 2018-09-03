Ailing killer whale J-50 spotted alive after being declared missing

A young, sickly killer whale that scientists have been fighting to save has been spotted alive, after being declared missing by researchers on Monday.

The Centre for Whale Research said that three-year-old orca known as J-50 and her group became separated from the main pod for two days.

Scientists have now headed out to dart the whale with another shot of antibiotics.

J-50 first received an unprecedented treatment at sea last month.

Scientists grew concerned after the whale lost more than 20 per cent of its body weight, and developed an indentation on its head, indicating a loss of fat stores.

The southern resident killer whales, which are so endangered there are just 75 individuals left, swim between Canadian and U.S. waters through busy shipping lanes to Seattle and Vancouver ports.

J-50 is part of a family group known as J-pod, which also includes the mother orca, who gained international attention for carrying her dead newborn calf in an apparent display of mourning that lasted 17 days.

Researchers on the water assess the health of a 3 year old killer whale in 'worrisome' condition and prepare to treat with an antibiotic-filled dart. 0:34

Unprecented effort by scientists

J-50 has been part of an unprecedented international rescue effort.

In August, a response team led by the NOAA obtained a breath sample from J-50 and delivered a broad-spectrum antibiotic using a dart. The team decided on antibiotic treatment for the young whale despite the fact they did not have a diagnosis, because they said an infection was the most likely cause of her illness.

The team also took the unprecedented step of feeding the whale live Chinook salmon off a boat.

Last week, scientists determined a second dose of antibiotics may be necessary, after noting the whale still looked emaciated.

B.C.'s southern resident killer whales face a multitude of threats — including dwindling supplies of Chinook salmon, high levels of vessel noise and toxic contamination.

