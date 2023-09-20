Cuddly robots charm B.C. seniors as researchers study benefits of AI pals in elder care

Sally Carmichael wasn't sure about the idea at first, but once she met Mango, it was love at first sight.

As a resident at the senior living facility Amica West Vancouver, Carmichael was invited Tuesday to meet two robots, named Kiwi and Mango, currently on loan from Japan to researchers at the University of British Columbia.

The electronic companions, which are cuddly and colourful and equipped with artificial intelligence, are part of a UBC School of Nursing study to see how they interact with seniors and what that could mean for elder care.

"Why do you want me to come down and talk to a robot, for heaven's sake?" was Carmichael's initial reaction.

But after she got over "feeling silly," Carmichael said she could see potential for Mango to become a long-term companion, someone she could play with daily that could help stave off loneliness.

There was just one cosmetic caveat.

"I told the girls they have to get false eyelashes for her," Carmichael said with a laugh.

Researching for the future

The robots were designed in Japan and research has already been conducted with seniors in Asia. Lillian Hung, Canada's Research Chair in Senior Care and an assistant professor at UBC, is leading the Canadian arm of the study.

"The robot comes in to bring joy," said Hung. "As soon as we arrive with the robot, the atmosphere in the room really changes."

Kiwi and Mango are capable of speaking, recognizing faces and voices, indicating they want to be picked up and offering hugs. Hung says they will even take themselves to their charging ports when they are tired.

So far, Hung said, the results have been a bit mixed, with some seniors immediately gravitating to the robots, while others are confused.

Hung said she and her team will be recording how the robots and residents at senior facilities interact with one another, as well as surveying seniors, their families and facility leaders to gauge the effects.

"As humans, we are social beings. We all have that fundamental need to love and be loved and I think that is what the robot is about — to help build social connections," said Hung.

Battling loneliness

Doctors know that maintaining relationships and staying socially active play important roles in mental and physical health for seniors.

Social isolation in seniors has been linked to increases in emotional distress, depression, falls, use of health and support services, and even premature death.

Lise Brayham, an Amica resident of four years, said robots could be great for residents who don't often leave their rooms, because Mango and Kiwi don't require walking, cleaning or feeding.

Brayham said it was difficult at first to understand that a robot can react to humans, but she came to the conclusion it's like having a great little pet.

"It's fun company!" she said.

Charlotte England, 102, was introduced to the robots at the same time as Brayham and took to them as though they were old friends.

England immediately started reminiscing with the robots about swimming in the Ottawa River and skating down the Rideau Canal. Then she boasted to the duo about her baking skills.

The robots made soft cooing noises as England regaled them with tales and talk of snacks. But after a century of conversations, England was pretty quick to notice when Kiwi's eyes drooped a wee bit during their introductory meeting.

"Am I boring you?" she scolded.