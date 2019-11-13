Cell service coming to Ahousaht First Nation

The remote Ahousaht community near Tofino is set to get wireless phone and internet service for the first time, as a Telus cell tower nears completion.

The service is expected to be up and running in December, according to a statement from the company.

"It's one of 50 First Nations communities that we are connecting all across B.C.," said Jill Schnarr, vice president of corporate citizenship and communications with Telus.

Schnarr said the cell tower in Ahousaht is an investment of at least $500,000 from the company.

"It's going to transform that community. It's going to drive the local economy. It's going to enable virtual care access to health applications, because in all likelihood, they don't have access to the doctors that they need," she said.

The Ahousaht Nation is located nearly 20 kilometres north-northwest of Tofino, on the southeastern tip of Flores Island. It takes roughly 30 minutes to travel there from Tofino by boat.

The community was lauded for the role its members played during the rescue response to the Leviathan II whale watching tragedy in October 2015.