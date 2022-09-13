At least 17 years behind bars for man convicted in 2021 killing of Burnaby, B.C., teen

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 2021 shooting death of a man in Burnaby, B.C.

Ahmed Riyaz Tahir was handed the life sentence with no chance of parole for 17 years for the murder of Blerton (Toni) Dalipi, 19, according to a statement from the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Dalipi was shot in broad daylight as he left a vape store in the 7700-block of Sixth Street on May 8, IHIT said in its statement. Another man who police identified as an innocent bystander was hit by a stray bullet and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Dalipi later died in hospital.

"Though incredibly young, both Blerton Dalipi and Ahmed Tahir were well known to police," wrote RCMP Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

in the statment, RCMP said they were able to identify and quickly arrest Tahir in the May 9 killing, with the assistance of Coquitlam RCMP investigators who were in the Burnaby area on unrelated business.

Tahir was charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with Dalipi's death. He had also been charged with attempted murder in a separate shooting in New Westminster a year earlier.

In June of this year, Tahir entered a guilty plea and was convicted of second-degree murder.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison, but the terms of parole eligibility can range anywhere from 10 to 25 years.