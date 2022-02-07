Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Governments to announce recovery plan for B.C. agriculture industry after floods

A recovery package is expected to be announced this afternoon for British Columbia's agriculture industry after devastating floods last November.

Provincial officials are expected to make the announcement Monday afternoon

The Canadian Press ·
Farmers carry their livestock out of a flooded barn in Abbotsford, B.C, on Nov. 15, 2021. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A recovery package is expected to be announced today for British Columbia's agriculture industry after devastating floods last November.

The B.C. and federal agriculture ministers are scheduled to make an announcement at 1 p.m. PT, billing it as the largest recovery program for the sector in the province's history.

Record rains combined with overflowing rivers in mid-November swamped farmland in several areas of southern B.C. and Vancouver Island.

In the Sumas Prairie, a prime agricultural area in Abbotsford, water flooded barns, fields and homes.

Thousands of animals were killed, most of them chickens and hogs, whose owners couldn't rescue them before the water moved in.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has said the storms were the most costly severe weather event in B.C.'s history with an insured value loss of about $450 million, although that doesn't factor in the damage to several highways and other infrastructure, or the cost to those who were uninsured.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now