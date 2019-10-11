Aggressive owl attacks, injures runner on Whistler, B.C., trail

A runner on a Whistler, B.C., trail suffered minor injuries after reportedly being attacked by an aggressive barred owl.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it was alerted to the attack Monday on the Don't Look Back biking trail near Function Junction, south of Whistler Village.

In a wildlife alert, the municipality of Whistler asked the public to avoid the Don't Look Back trail over the next week and urged caution to anyone using the nearby trails.

Owls have been known to attack humans and pets, although experts say it's an uncommon occurrence.

Best known as the hoot owl for its distinctive call, the barred owl is among the largest and most vocal owls in North America, according the the Audubon Society.

An adult owl can have a wingspan up to 111 centimetres, and can weigh up to 800 grams.