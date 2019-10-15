Aggressive dog shot and killed by Surrey RCMP officer

An officer who shot and killed a dog was acting out of self-defence and concern for public safety, according to Surrey RCMP.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko said police were called to the area of 16 Avenue and 128 Street in South Surrey just before noon on Oct. 13 by a person who said they'd been bitten by a large dog that was on the loose.

"When the officer got there, he saw the dog was acting aggressively in proximity to a child about three years old,' said Sturkol.

"The officer got out to deal with the dog and the dog ended up charging him. So, fearing for the safety of not only himself but also of the child, he ended up having to discharge his firearm."

The dog, described as large and of mixed breed, was shot twice and taken from the neighbourhood by Surrey Animal Control.

It died while being transported, according to Surrey bylaw services manager Kim Marosevich.

Sturko says the dog's owner has been located and an investigation is ongoing.