Victoria-based data company broke privacy laws in work for pro-Brexit campaign, report says

Victoria-based AggregateIQ Data Services broke Canadian and B.C. privacy laws in work it carried out on behalf of the 2016 pro-Brexit Vote Leave campaign, according to a newly released report by the B.C. and federal privacy commissioners.

The report says AIQ failed to obtain adequate consent when processing the personal information of Vote Leave supporters.

It also found similar problems with AIQ's work on various U.S. campaigns it was contracted to work on.

A third finding, related to a data breach the company reported to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner, said that AIQ "failed to take reasonable security measures to ensure that personal information under its control was secure from unauthorized access or disclosure."

