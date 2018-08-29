Skip to Main Content
Fraser River fishermen allegedly taunted Indigenous family with racist slurs

Agassiz RCMP are looking for five fishermen accused of harassing two Indigenous women and their children on a fishing boat.

A still from video taken at the scene shows a grey fishing boat with several men on board. (Supplied/Stacy McNeil)

Agassiz RCMP are looking for a group of fishermen accused of harassing two Indigenous women and their children.

Stacey McNeil says she was on the banks of the Fraser River between Hope and Yale, B.C., cleaning sockeye that she'd just caught, when a pleasure boat drifted close to them with five men on board drinking beer. 

McNeil says the strangers got nasty after her step-cousin asked them to stop swearing near the women's boys, aged six, nine and 15.

'My body was just shaking'

She says the men started hurling racial slurs and some of them urinated over the side of the boat. They then began demanding sexual favours. 

"I was on fire," McNeil said. "My body was just shaking." 

"My nine-year-old broke down. He started crying and convulsing." 

McNeil says her husband and others came to help. She says they surrounded the pleasure boat and snapped photos until the men left.

Video captured of the scene shows a grey fishing boat with several men on board.

Agassiz RCMP are investigating the allegations.

With files from Yvette Brend

