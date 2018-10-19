Skip to Main Content
Agassiz RCMP ask for help identifying road rage suspects

RCMP are looking for help identifying two men suspected of assaulting a motorist at a service station on Highway 9 in early October.

Police say the two suspects left the scene in a purple SUV before police arrived. (Agassiz RCMP)

Agassiz RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying two men who are suspected of assaulting a motorist earlier this month. 

The alleged incident took place on Oct. 1, 2018 around 4 p.m. PT at a service station on the Highway 9 roundabout near Aggasiz. 

In a statement, Cpl. Mike Rail says the incident may have "spilled over from an earlier exchange between motorists."

The two individuals left the scene before police arrived. Police say they drove away in a purple-coloured SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 or provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

