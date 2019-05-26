Agassiz, B.C., man finds more than 300 four-leaf clovers in a month

Have you ever found a four-leaf clover? Imagine coming across several hundred by accident.

Agassiz, B.C., resident Walt Hardinge might just be the luckiest person in British Columbia because in the past month alone, he's found more than 300 four-leaf clovers.

The most he's ever found in one day is 42. But that's not the most remarkable part.

Hardinge says he's also found several clovers with five leaves, six leaves, and even one with eight leaves.

Paying it forward

Hardinge's current mantra is "pay it forward," which has inspired him to keep 11 clovers for himself, and share the rest with his family, friends, and even strangers.

He'll give a few to each random person he comes across, hoping they too will pay it forward.

The lucky charms seem to be working.

Hardinge told Gloria Macarenko, host of CBC's On the Coast, that he's survived 15 near-death experiences, including several car accidents, motorcycle accidents, a drowning incident, and he says he's even been run over by a car.